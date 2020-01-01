Hield scored 20 points (7-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding six rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 105-87 loss to the Clippers.

The fourth-year guard has hit for at least 20 points in three straight games. While rumors continue to trickle out that Hield is unhappy in Sacramento, if he is he isn't letting it affect his play -- although his 35.9 percent shooting from beyond the arc would be a career low if he can't turn it around.