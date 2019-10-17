Hield noted Wednesday night that he may request a trade if he and the Kings are unable to agree to a contract extension by Monday's deadline, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports. According to Hield, "If they don't wanna do it, then we look for somewhere else to go. Maybe in the offseason, maybe this season, I don't know."

The 26-year-old guard is still on his rookie contract, as he's entering his fourth year in the league after being drafted No. 6 overall in 2016. Hield set career highs nearly across the board last season in his 31.9 minutes per game with the Kings, including an impressive 20.7 points. He's established himself as one of the NBA's elite three-point shooters, hitting 3.4 per game in 2018-19. He also ranks sixth among all active players in three-point percentage (41.9). As with any possible trade demand, fantasy owners should take note. However, with the Kings looking to make the playoffs, it seems like it would be a priority to either deal Hield quickly, or play him his usual workload. Presumably, any team willing to trade for Hield will give him nearly 30 minutes per game.