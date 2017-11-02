Kings' Buddy Hield: Posts team-high 17 points off bench Wednesday

Hield had 17 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three steals, and two assists in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 113-86 loss to the Celtics.

Hield came off the bench behind Garrett Temple, but saw seven more minutes than the veteran. Regardless of whether Hield sticks in the backup role or returns to the starting five, Kings coach Dave Joerger has been devoting plenty of playing time to the younger players, which includes the sophomore shooting guard the franchise acquired last season in exchange for DeMarcus Cousins.