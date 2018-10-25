Hield netted 23 points (10-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists across 41 minutes in the Kings' 97-92 win over the Grizzlies.

Hield's scoring total led the Kings and also qualified as his best of the season thus far. It was a stellar night overall for the 24-year-old, who hit the 50.0 percent mark from the field for the fourth time in five games. The third-year wing appears set to come into his own this season, as Wednesday's production pushed his averages to 16.2 points (on 50.7 percent shooting, including 47.6 percent from three-point range), 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 29.4 minutes.