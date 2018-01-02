Kings' Buddy Hield: Pours in 15 off bench
Hield collected 15 points (5-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two assists, one rebound and one block across 31 minutes in Sunday's 114-96 loss to the Grizzlies.
Hield was back with the second unit Sunday, but that didn't prevent him from logging his third-highest minutes total of December. The 24-year-old also produced his best scoring total of the last five games, but he wrapped up 2017 in somewhat of a shooting slump. After posting a success rate from the floor of 50.0 percent or better in five of the first 11 games of December, Hield shot under 40.0 percent in his last two contests and saw his numbers decline in each of the last four games of the month.
