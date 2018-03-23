Kings' Buddy Hield: Pours in 16 off bench in win
Hield totaled 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 28 minutes in Thursday's 105-90 win over the Hawks.
Hield moved back to the bench with Bogdan Bodganovic's return to the starting lineup, but he outpaced the latter by 10 minutes of playing time and five points on the scoreboard. The sharpshooting wing has rattled off five consecutive double-digit scoring efforts and has shot 46.7 percent or better in each of those contests, including a 50.0 percent tally from distance in four of them. Given what appears to be a starter-worthy workload irrespective of where he slots on the depth chart, Hield remains a highly viable multi-category asset during the fantasy postseason.
