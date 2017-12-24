Kings' Buddy Hield: Pours in 24 points in loss
Hield posted 24 points (9-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot in 32 minutes during Saturday's 108-99 loss to the Spurs.
While the Kings were never even close in this contest, Hield further made a case for the two spot in Sacramento's starting lineup with a respectable outing. The shooting guard has been a revolving door consisting of Hield, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Malachi Richardson, so couple that issue with the team's poor play, it's tough to recommend Hield with a lot of confidence.
