Hield produced 15 points (5-13 FG, 5-12 3Pt) and four rebounds across 33 minutes in Thursday's 113-101 loss to the Pistons.

As is often the case for the sharpshooter, all five of Hield's converted shots came from beyond the arc in the loss. He currently leads the league with 209 three-pointers made this season, besting players like Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard in the category.