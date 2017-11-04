Kings' Buddy Hield: Probable to play Saturday
Hield is dealing with a sprained right ankle but is expected to play Saturday against Detroit.
Hield is listed as probable, implying that the ankle won't keep him out of Saturday's contest, though a final decision likely won't come until closer to game-time. In Wednesday's loss to Boston, Hield played 27 minutes and finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists and three steals.
