Hield tallied 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-10 3Pt), seven assists, five rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 126-98 win over the Thunder.

The 28-year-old has been lighting it up since going 1-for-11 back on April 30, averaging 18.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 4.8 three-pointers, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks while shooting 42.9 percent from three-point range over his last five games. Hield is having a down year compared to his previous two seasons, but he's been a high-level producer over the month of May. The fifth-year guard will look to keep up his across-the-board production Tuesday at home against the Kings.