Hield posted 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, three steals and one blocked shot in 22 minutes during Friday's 119-104 loss to the Warriors.

Hield has been playing well despite being trapped in the second unit. Justin Jackson is blocking his way at the three, and Bogdan Bogdanovic seems to be the new preferred choice at the off-guard spot. As a result, Hield's opportunities remain limited. While he has some value if you are desperate at the guard position in seasonal leagues, expectations should be tempered unless the Kings' starting lineup is changed.