Hield recorded 18 points (5-16 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block across 38 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Thunder.

Hield has scored more than 15 points in six of his last seven appearances, and as it has been the trend all season long, he's making most of his damage from beyond the arc. The former 2016 first-round pick is shooting an impressive 51.7 percent from three during that seven-game stretch.