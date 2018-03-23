Kings' Buddy Hield: Pushed back to bench Thursday
Hield, with Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) available and in the starting five, will head back to the bench for Thursday's contest against the Hawks, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Hield has been impressive over the past four games, so it's unclear if the move to the bench will actually take away too much from his playing time. Over the aforementioned stretch, he's averaged 22.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 55.9 percent from the field and 48.4 percent from long range.
