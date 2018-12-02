Hield posted 18 points (6-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 34 minutes in Saturday's 111-110 win over the Pacers.

Hield continues to struggle from beyond the arc, as he's converted only 19 percent of his 21 3-point attempts over the past three games. If the trend continues, it's possible that Bogdan Bogdanovic and Justin Jackson's roles could increase further, but at present, his starting job isn't in jeopardy.