Hield (ankle) is considered questionable for Monday's game against Indiana.

Hield emerged from Saturday night's loss to Portland with a sprained right ankle, so his status will be worth monitoring as Monday's contest approaches. The Oklahoma product struggled again Saturday, hitting just 2-of-8 three-point attempts to finish with eight points in 26 minutes. Over his last five games, Hield is shooting just 30.6 percent from three and 30.9 percent from the field.