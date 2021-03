Hield (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Hield was also initially questionable for Wednesday's action against the Lakers, but he ended up playing 42 minutes and posting 29 points, six rebounds, six assists and one steal. If the sharpshooter sits out Thursday, there could be more minutes for Cory Joseph, Kyle Guy and DaQuan Jeffries.