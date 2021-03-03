Hield is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers with a right ankle sprain, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The 28-year-old has been playing through the ankle issue and didn't practice Tuesday, per Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento, but he still has a chance to face the Lakers. Hield is coming off his best scoring performance of the season after putting up 30 points (10-17 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven assists and two rebounds Sunday against Charlotte.
