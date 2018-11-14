Kings' Buddy Hield: Receives stitches
Hield received four stitches in his right eyelid after Monday's win over the Spurs, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The situation isn't expected to keep Hield sidelined for Friday's game against the Grizzlies. He's currently on pace to average career highs in points (18.7), rebounds (5.6) and assists (2.7).
