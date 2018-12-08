Hield posted 25 points (9-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 33 minutes Friday as the Kings topped the Cavaliers.

Hield has been shouldering the scoring responsibilities alongside De'Aaron Fox for a young Kings squad that's proving to be one of the best offensive units in the Western Conference. He tied a season-high on Friday by knocking down five shots from beyond-the-arc and appears to be ready for an even larger role in the offense. It will be interesting to watch Hield continue developing as a fantasy option alongside Fox.