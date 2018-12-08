Kings' Buddy Hield: Records 25 points in 33 minutes
Hield posted 25 points (9-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 33 minutes Friday as the Kings topped the Cavaliers.
Hield has been shouldering the scoring responsibilities alongside De'Aaron Fox for a young Kings squad that's proving to be one of the best offensive units in the Western Conference. He tied a season-high on Friday by knocking down five shots from beyond-the-arc and appears to be ready for an even larger role in the offense. It will be interesting to watch Hield continue developing as a fantasy option alongside Fox.
More News
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Team-high 20 points Tuesday•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Puts up 18 points Saturday•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Scuffles from distance in defeat•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Solid complementary effort in loss•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Spearheads high-scoring win•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Scores team-high 23 points in loss•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...