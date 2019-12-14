Hield had 34 points (14-23 FG, 6-13 3Pt), 12 rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes of a 103-101 loss to the Knicks on Friday.

Hield set a new career high in rebounds as he continued his prolific scoring for the season. He's normally limited to mainly a scoring role, as this was his first double-double on the year, but as long as he keeps making baskets he'll be useful. It was his 10th straight game with at least 20 points. He'll face the Warriors on Sunday.