Hield added 11 points (3-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block during Tuesday's loss to the Nets.

After three straight dismal performances from distance, Hield bounced back in this one and converted at least 50 percent for the first time since Jan. 29 against Toronto. However, the former Oklahoma standout was held under 13 points for a fourth time over the past six games and he's currently averaging just 15.9 points, which is his lowest since the 2017-18 season.