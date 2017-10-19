Kings' Buddy Hield: Resurgent shooting effort in opener
Hield generated 19 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 105-100 loss to the Rockets.
After a rough finish to preseason in which he shot between 18.2 and 27.3 percent in three of the last four games, Hield bounced back with a much stronger effort to kick off his first full season in a Kings uniform. The 2016 sixth overall pick drained four consecutive shots midway through the third quarter, a stretch that included a fall-away jumper and pair of threes. The Kings will hope to get plenty of similar efforts from Hield in the coming season, as he's being counted on as one of the cornerstones of a promising young core that also includes Willie Cauley-Stein, 2017 first-round picks De'Aaron Fox and Justin Jackson, and Skal Labissiere.
More News
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Struggles with shot to close out preseason•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Solid from long distance Thursday•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Another 12-point effort in Friday's loss•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Scores 12 points Monday•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Out Thursday vs. Mavericks•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....