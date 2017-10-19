Kings' Buddy Hield: Resurgent shooting effort in opener

Hield generated 19 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 105-100 loss to the Rockets.

After a rough finish to preseason in which he shot between 18.2 and 27.3 percent in three of the last four games, Hield bounced back with a much stronger effort to kick off his first full season in a Kings uniform. The 2016 sixth overall pick drained four consecutive shots midway through the third quarter, a stretch that included a fall-away jumper and pair of threes. The Kings will hope to get plenty of similar efforts from Hield in the coming season, as he's being counted on as one of the cornerstones of a promising young core that also includes Willie Cauley-Stein, 2017 first-round picks De'Aaron Fox and Justin Jackson, and Skal Labissiere.