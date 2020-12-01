When asked Tuesday if Hield will start at shooting guard, coach Luke Walton was non-committal, Sports 1140 KHTK in Sacramento reports. "We got a lot of new faces here," Walton said. "We have to continue to look at what is going to be best for our team."

It's not exactly the most encouraging quote from Walton who had his run-ins with Hield last season. Even with Bogdan Bogdanovic out of the picture, it appears as though Walton may consider using Hield off the bench, though if that's the case, it's unclear who would start ahead of him. The Kings are relatively thin in the backcourt outside of Hield and De'Aaron Fox, so the top candidates would be Cory Joseph or Tyrese Haliburton, the 12th overall pick in November's NBA Draft.