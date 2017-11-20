Kings' Buddy Hield: Ruled out Monday vs. Nuggets
Hield (ankle) will not play Monday against Denver, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
Monday will mark the second straight absence for Hield, who was held out of action Saturday in Portland after spraining his ankle Friday night. In his absence, expect Garrett Temple, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Malachi Richardson to each pick up some extra run. Hield's next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Lakers.
