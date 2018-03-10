Kings' Buddy Hield: Scoreless over 30 minutes Friday
Hield went scoreless (0-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt) over 30 minutes in Friday's 94-88 win over the Magic and posted three rebounds, three assists and one steal.
The second-year guard surprisingly came up empty on his eight attempts, marking his second scoreless effort of the season. Hield has shot under 40 percent in two of the prior three games as well, so it's possible he's just mired in a temporary funk. He's still churned out double-digit scoring efforts in three of five March games, and he'll look to pick things back up against the Nuggets on Sunday.
