Kings' Buddy Hield: Scores 12 points Monday

Hield finished with 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 25 minutes during Monday's 106-100 preseason victory over the Spurs.

Though Hield's three-ball wasn't falling, it seems safe to say the team will still be getting him involved significantly on offense, as he took a solid 10 shots in 25 minutes. He's unlikely to provide much fantasy value outside of scoring, though projects to be a starter this season, giving him enough upside to warrant ownership in a variety of fantasy formats.