Kings' Buddy Hield: Scores 12 points Monday
Hield finished with 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 25 minutes during Monday's 106-100 preseason victory over the Spurs.
Though Hield's three-ball wasn't falling, it seems safe to say the team will still be getting him involved significantly on offense, as he took a solid 10 shots in 25 minutes. He's unlikely to provide much fantasy value outside of scoring, though projects to be a starter this season, giving him enough upside to warrant ownership in a variety of fantasy formats.
More News
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Out Thursday vs. Mavericks•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Puts up career-high 30 points Tuesday•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Matches season high with 22 points•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Stays hot with 22-8-7 stat line Friday•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Busy in Wednesday's home loss•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Quality showing Sunday vs. Spurs•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...