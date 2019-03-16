Hield totaled 14 points (4-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and a steal over 31 minutes in the Kings' loss to the 76ers on Friday.

Hield came back to earth after popping off for 34 points last night, and his 14 points were his fewest since Jan. 21. Chalk it up to a bad shooting night for Hield who has otherwise been a valuable contributor on offense for the Kings this season. The third-year former lottery pick from Oklahoma has made a huge leap in his third season, averaging career highs in points (21.1), rebounds (5.2) and assists (2.4) which shatter his previous career marks.