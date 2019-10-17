Kings' Buddy Hield: Scores 14 points
Hield scored 14 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3PT, 1-1 FT) to go along with six assists and two rebounds in 26 minutes during Sacramento's 124-110 exhibition win over Melbourne United on Wednesday.
Everyone knows Hield can score, but the six assists stand out considering he only averaged a career-high 2.5 dimes per contest last season. Even if he's unable to replicate that facilitator role during the season, expect Hield to become a steady source of scoring for the Kings after a breakout 2018-19 season where he averaged nearly 21 points per game on 45.8 percent shooting from the field.
