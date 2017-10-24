Kings' Buddy Hield: Scores 15 in 17 minutes in loss

Hield tallied 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and five steals across 17 minutes in Monday's 117-115 loss to the Suns.

Hield was one of three starters to see under 20 minutes, but he made the most of his opportunity when he was out there. The five thefts he recorded were a season high, and his 40.0 percent tally from the field was a welcome sight after Hield had bottomed out with a 1-for-10 effort against the Nuggets last Saturday. Hield has been scuffling with his shot since preseason, but he retains plenty of upside and had shown an ability to provide some serviceable supplementary production in the area of rebounds and assists prior to Monday's contest.