Kings' Buddy Hield: Scores 15 in 17 minutes in loss
Hield tallied 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and five steals across 17 minutes in Monday's 117-115 loss to the Suns.
Hield was one of three starters to see under 20 minutes, but he made the most of his opportunity when he was out there. The five thefts he recorded were a season high, and his 40.0 percent tally from the field was a welcome sight after Hield had bottomed out with a 1-for-10 effort against the Nuggets last Saturday. Hield has been scuffling with his shot since preseason, but he retains plenty of upside and had shown an ability to provide some serviceable supplementary production in the area of rebounds and assists prior to Monday's contest.
More News
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Resurgent shooting effort in opener•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Struggles with shot to close out preseason•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Solid from long distance Thursday•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Another 12-point effort in Friday's loss•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Scores 12 points Monday•
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...