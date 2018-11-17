Hield produced 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's 112-104 loss to Memphis.

Hield continues his solid play, chipping in across the board despite the loss Friday. The return of Bogdan Bogdanovic has slightly impacted Hield's playing time but he is still certainly a standard league hold. He has now hit at least one three-pointer in all 15 games this season and his steal numbers appear to be on the rise.