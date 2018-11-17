Kings' Buddy Hield: Scores 16 points Friday
Hield produced 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's 112-104 loss to Memphis.
Hield continues his solid play, chipping in across the board despite the loss Friday. The return of Bogdan Bogdanovic has slightly impacted Hield's playing time but he is still certainly a standard league hold. He has now hit at least one three-pointer in all 15 games this season and his steal numbers appear to be on the rise.
More News
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Receives stitches•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Modest but productive performance in win•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Struggles with shot in loss Saturday•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Managed double-double Friday•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Co-leads team in scoring Wednesday•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Scores 27 points in Thursday's win•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.