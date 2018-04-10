Hield registered 15 points (7-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds, two steals, an assist and a blocked shot in 32 minutes during Monday's 98-85 loss to the Spurs.

In his first full season with the Kings, he saw a significant jump in his rookie numbers but failed to make the kind of impact the Kings desperately needed. He's found himself jammed up in the depth chart behind Bogdan Bogdanovic at guard and Justin Jackson at the three, and it remains to be seen if his situation will change much next season. Unless he's dealt, he'll be on contract with the Kings until 2020.