Kings' Buddy Hield: Scores 16 points once again
Hield had 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3PT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Monday's 114-112 loss against Orlando.
Hield has scored exactly 16 points in each of his last three games and he seems to have turned a corner from an efficiency point of view -- he is making 46.3 percent of his field goals during that span, but he shot just 35.1 percent overall during the prior 10 contests. At the very least he keeps producing, and Hield should remain fantasy relevant as long as he can keep scoring regardless of his shooting percentages.
