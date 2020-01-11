Kings' Buddy Hield: Scores 16 points
Hield had 16 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 127-106 loss to the Bucks.
A stingy Bucks defense forced the Oklahoma product into tough shots all night, resulting in a reasonable yet dull 16 points from the 20.3 point-averaging guard. Stat lines with an underwhelming amount of scoring do hinder the values of pure shooters like Hield, so fantasy owners will hope he can get back on track to hit 20-plus points on future opponents.
