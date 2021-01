Hield finished with 17 points (6-17 FG, 5-12 3Pt), four boards, two assists, and one steal in 38 minutes of a 102-94 loss against the Rockets on Saturday.

Hield tied for the most minutes in the game, matching a season-high he set in the previous contest against the Rockets. He's struggling shooting from the field thus far the season, but he did have his second best night from deep on the year. He'll face the Warriors on Monday.