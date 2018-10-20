Hield had 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three assists, and two steals in 26 minutes during Friday's 149-129 loss to the Pelicans.

Hield started again Friday, putting up 17 points including three triples. Hield was one of the more fancied late-round targets in many drafts based upon his perimeter scoring on high-efficiency. He will need to add some defensive numbers to his overall production should he wish to live up to that hype, and assuming he remains in the starting lineup, that could happen sooner rather than later.