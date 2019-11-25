Hield tallied 18 points (4-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five assists and two rebounds in Sunday's 113-106 win against the Wizards.

With De'Aaron Fox (ankle) and Marvin Bagley (thumb) both out, opposing defenses have placed a larger emphasis on limiting Hield. In his last three games, the 26-year-old has not shot the ball well, making just 30.2 percent of his shots. With Bagley expected to return soon, Hield could see less pressure to produce on the offensive end of the court.