Kings' Buddy Hield: Scores 19 points in loss

Hield recorded 19 points (6-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 29 minutes in Saturday's 109-104 loss to Milwaukee.

After playing just seven minutes in his previous outing, Hield saw 29 minutes of action against the Bucks. He has been about as inconsistent as they come this season, not helped by the fact that he plays for an organization who appears to be lacking direction. His minutes fluctuate based on his performance, and this is a worrying trend for owners. He gets a few nights off now, before facing LeBron James and the Cavaliers on Wednesday.