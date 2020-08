Hield posted 21 points (8-20 FG, 5-14 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 114-110 overtime loss to the Mavericks.

Hield scored 21 points, but he wasn't particularly efficient, making just three shots from inside the arc and not getting to the free-throw line. He launched up an absurd 14 three-point attempts, though he's hit or exceeded that mark six prior times this season. Sacramento is now 2-5 when he takes that many triples.