Kings' Buddy Hield: Scores 21 points in loss
Hield totaled 21 points (7-18 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and an assist across 31 minutes in Friday's loss to the Trail Blazers.
Although Hield's efficiency dropped in his second game of the season, the fourth-year guard still managed to top 20 points, drilling four threes en route. Hield's distinguished himself as one of the top-scoring options in the league, though his fantasy game is a bit limited by his lack of consistency distributing the ball and poor defensive production. Through two games, he's averaging 24.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 threes and 1.5 assists in 31.5 minutes.
