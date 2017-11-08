Kings' Buddy Hield: Scores 21 points Tuesday

Hield scored 21 points (7-9 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, one assist and two steals in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 94-86 win over the Thunder.

Hield struggled as a starter for the Kings this season, averaging 10.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists over seven games. He has since moved to the bench and has excelled, averaging 17.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist over three games. While it's a relatively small sample size, the move to the second unit may actually provide a boost to Hield's value.