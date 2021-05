Hield mustered 21 points (8-15 FG, 5-11 3Pt), six assists, three rebounds and a steal across 31 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Thunder.

Hield has scored in double digits in six games in a row and has also dished out six or more dimes in four straight contests. He's averaging 18.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game during that six-game stretch while also shooting an impressive 43.3 percent from deep, cementing his place as one of the league's most reliable three-point shooters.