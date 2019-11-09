Hield finished with 22 points (9-17 FG, 3-8 3PT, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block during Sacramento's 121-109 win at Atlanta on Friday night.

Hield has topped the 20-point mark in his last three outings and has done it at an efficient rate -- he is shooting 48.9 from the field and 50.0 percent from deep over that span. A proven scorer, the 2016 first-round pick has scored 20-plus points in four of his last five starts, and he is currently averaging 18.1 points per game while hitting 40.5 of his three-point attempts this season. Hield is entrenched as Sacramento's second-best scoring option behind De'Aaron Fox at the moment.