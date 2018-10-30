Kings' Buddy Hield: Scores 23 in win over Heat
Hield scored 23 points (8-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in 36 minutes during Monday's 123-113 win over the Heat.
The third-year guard has seen his minutes and confidence grow to begin 2018-19, and Hield has hit for 20-plus points in three straight games while averaging 17.6 points, 5.4 boards, 2.3 assists and 2.3 three-pointers through seven contests. With De'Aaron Fox emerging as a strong distributor and Willie Cauley-Stein also enjoying a breakout campaign in the paint, Hield should continue to see plenty of open looks as the Kings' primary outside scoring threat -- at least as long as Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) remains sidelined.
