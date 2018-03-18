Kings' Buddy Hield: Scores 23 points on 15 shots
Hield had 23 points (9-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 103-97 loss to the Jazz.
Hield had his third consecutive outing of at least 20 points. His value is basically tied to his scoring and that has been inconsistent, to say the least. The rotations in Sacramento have been a little mysterious and this ensures that it is hard to own any players with confidence. When he is seeing upwards of 26 minutes he is going to be a nice source of points and three's which can be handy at this time of the season.
