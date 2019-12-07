Kings' Buddy Hield: Scores 23 points
Hield had 23 points (10-27 FG, 3-11 3PT), seven rebounds and one block in 39 minutes during Friday's 105-104 overtime loss at the Spurs.
Hield has extended his scoring run of 20-plus points to six games, but he has also grabbed at least five rebounds in each game while dishing out multiple assists in five of this contests. The shooting guard is Sacramento's undisputed first-option on offense with both De'Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley out due to injuries, and he has delivered -- he averages 26.0 points per game in his last six outings.
