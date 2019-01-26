Hield had 26 points (9-18 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, and two assists in 36 minutes during Friday's 99-96 win over the Grizzlies.

Hield is enjoying his best scoring month of the season while maintaining incredible efficiency, complete with sky-high shooting percentages. This is the seventh time that Hield has drained at least six threes this season, with each of those performances taking place across the last 19 games.