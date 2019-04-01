Kings' Buddy Hield: Scores 26 points in Sunday's win
Hield had 26 points (8-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 113-106 win over the Spurs.
Hield scored more than 20 points for the third straight contest, and he was extremely efficient in this one as well. While the Kings have been eliminated from playoff contention, Hield remains highly involved offensively, and he should continue to provide his usual solid production across the final five games of 2018-19.
