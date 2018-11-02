Hield had 27 points (10-17 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists, five rebounds, two steals, and one block in 33 minutes during Thursday's 146-115 win over the Hawks.

Hield continued to scorch the nets, this a game removed from setting career highs in rebounding (11) and made free throws (six). Hield keeps adding elements to his arsenal, and he has become an asset across all fantasy leagues on an uptempo and surprisingly competitive Kings club. Sunday's matchup with the Bucks, who have been dominant defensively this season, will be a big test.