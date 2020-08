Hield posted 28 points (10-17 FG, 8-14 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Thursday's 136-122 seeding game finale win over the Lakers.

Hield wasted no time getting shots up in the final game of the season after taking just 16 combined field-goal attempts over the prior two contests. It was his fourth performance of the season with at least eight made threes.