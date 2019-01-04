Kings' Buddy Hield: Scores 29 points in Thursday's loss
Hield contributed 29 points (12-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 117-113 loss to the Nuggets.
Hield is off to a strong start here in January, combining for 56 points through the first two tilts of 2019. Moreover, he has scored 20-plus points in three straight games, quickly making up for last week's pair of duds, in which he combined to score just 17 points on 26 field-goal attempts. Hield is still maintaining career-high averages across every offensive category, and he continues to fill it up as the team's top scoring option.
More News
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Drops team-high 27 points Tuesday•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Another 20 point effort Sunday•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Leads squad in scoring•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Career-high scoring haul in defeat•
-
Kings' Buddy Hield: Team-high 21 points in thumping•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.