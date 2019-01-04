Hield contributed 29 points (12-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 117-113 loss to the Nuggets.

Hield is off to a strong start here in January, combining for 56 points through the first two tilts of 2019. Moreover, he has scored 20-plus points in three straight games, quickly making up for last week's pair of duds, in which he combined to score just 17 points on 26 field-goal attempts. Hield is still maintaining career-high averages across every offensive category, and he continues to fill it up as the team's top scoring option.